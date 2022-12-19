Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on whether he should resign as CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk has started a poll. Photo / AP

Elon Musk has started a poll on Twitter asking if he should “step down as head of Twitter” and going by early results, he’s set to quit as CEO.

He promised that he would “abide by the results of this poll”.

So far more than 2.5 million people have voted in the poll, with 57.1 per cent of people in favour of him resigning as the CEO of Twitter.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk later wrote: “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again.”

He also followed up by writing: “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

Musk is currently the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter. He is also president of the charitable Musk Foundation.

It comes as a number of Tesla shareholders lash out at Musk after watching the company’s stock plunge 62.55 per cent over the past year. Tesla shares were selling for US$150.23 this morning.

Someone in the newsroom just advanced the theory that Musk has probably already decided to step down as Twitter CEO (always temporary - and more so now with Tesla stock tanking). So this might just be a cute way of announcing it. If so, good luck to his puppet https://t.co/rvYHw4VHBZ — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) December 19, 2022

Critics say Musk’s Twitter takeover earlier this year has distracted the enigmatic businessman’s attention away from Tesla.

He was given a US$56 billion pay package in 2018 to run Tesla, the largest in American corporate history.

