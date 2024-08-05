Elon Musk renews legal war on OpenAI, two months after dropping lawsuit

Elon Musk helped found OpenAI in 2015 but parted ways with the project a few years later. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk helped found OpenAI in 2015 but parted ways with the project a few years later. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk filed a new lawsuit against ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Monday, accusing the company’s executives of tricking him and other investors into supporting a company aimed at bettering humanity but then pivoting to become a for-profit enterprise.

The lawsuit comes nearly two months after Musk dropped a previous lawsuit making the same accusations a day before a judge was set to rule on its merits. OpenAI executives responded to that initial lawsuit by accusing Musk, who helped found OpenAI in 2015 but parted ways with the project a few years later after disagreements about strategy, of being upset at missing out on the company’s recent success.

OpenAI posted emails it said Musk sent in 2018 suggesting that OpenAI should become part of Tesla to give it a way to compete with bigger companies.

The new suit was filed in federal court in the northern district of California and names OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and OpenAI president Greg Brockman as defendants in addition to the company itself.