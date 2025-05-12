Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Elizabeth Holmes’ partner has a new blood-testing startup

By Rob Copeland
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans at home on March 24, 2023. Photo / Philip Cheung, The New York Times

Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans at home on March 24, 2023. Photo / Philip Cheung, The New York Times

Billy Evans has two children with the Theranos founder, who is in prison for fraud. He’s now trying to raise money for a testing company that promises “human health optimisation”.

Elizabeth Holmes is in prison for defrauding investors through her US blood-testing company, Theranos. In the meantime, her partner is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business