Theranos's $100m conwoman says she’s changed

26 minutes to read
New York Times
By Amy Chozick

Elizabeth Holmes blends in with the other mums here, in a bucket hat and sunglasses, her newborn strapped to her chest and swathed in a Baby Yoda nursing blanket. We walk past a family of

