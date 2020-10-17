Website of the Year

Election result 2020: Why business is in the driver's seat

"Jacinda Ardern said last night that Labour's mandate means, "We want to accelerate and crack on with the recovery". Photo / Jackson Meecham

By: Trish Sherson

In our third-generation sheep and beef farming family, the fear of a Labour Government being elected in 1984 was palpable.

We were in Ashhurst, a small farming community in the Manawatu for election night. As

