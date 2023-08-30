Leonie Freeman, chief executive of the Property Council. Photo / Doug Sherring

An advocate for New Zealand’s property industry says both Labour and National have failed to see the consequential impacts of their proposed policies to remove depreciation for non-residential buildings.

Property Council New Zealand chief executive Leonie Freeman said depreciation was critical for the future health of New Zealand’s built environment.

“The proposed policies to remove depreciation are a raid on long-term maintenance funds for New Zealand’s buildings, running the risk of rundown or even derelict buildings across the country,” Freeman said.

“If depreciation is removed, property owners tell us they will have to reprioritise expenditure, which when added to rising costs such as insurance, mortgage and property rate rises, will certainly cause rent rises for businesses placing more cost pressures on businesses.”

The proposed policies will come with a price tag of half a billion dollars for the property sector, the Property Council said.

And the property sector was already facing significant challenges, Freeman said.

“Removing depreciation will have flow-on effects of ageing buildings, a reduction of new projects in the development pipeline, and increased costs to businesses that occupy buildings,” Freeman said.

“Without commercial and industrial buildings having access to depreciation, there is a significant risk to forward investment. Put simply, less development in the pipeline.

“It will place another challenge on our road to sustainability by making it much harder to maintain and upgrade our buildings,” she added.

In announcing its tax policy two weeks ago, Labour said it would be funding changes – which were headlined by the removal of GST from fruit and vegetables – by removing the “last remaining large Covid-19 economic stimulus measure” - depreciation for non-residential buildings to support commercial property owners through the pandemic.

Meanwhile National said today that tax hikes included $525 million on average per year from ending the commercial building depreciation tax break.

“It is disappointing that both Labour and National have gone for a quick cash injection, rather than thinking through the consequences of removing depreciation,” Freeman said.

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker also opposed changing the rules.

She said there was agreement within the tax community that buildings do in fact depreciate, so this should be allowed to be deducted as an expense.

There was also economic evidence from Inland Revenue, said the Property Council.

“Our members are concerned this will cause the New Zealand commercial property sector to lose its competitive edge from an investor standpoint against other developed countries, in which property owners are able to depreciate their buildings,” Freeman said.

Freeman said both parties have been inconsistent on the depreciation of commercial buildings.

“Previous indications from the Labour-led Government were that depreciation was introduced as a permanent measure, and the property sector planned future developments based on this premise,” she said.

“The National Party has also announced that depreciation would be extended to residential properties, namely Build to Rent if elected.

“These inconsistencies create uncertainty in a market that is already facing significant challenges.”