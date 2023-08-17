Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Election 2023: Matthew Hooton - It’s back to the past for Christopher Luxon and National. How Winston Peters fits in

By
6 mins to read
Christopher Luxon with the help of his dad Graham Luxon put up the first campaign boards at Botany. Video / Dean Parcell

OPINION

Winston Peters’ resurrection in the Herald’s poll of polls is being privately celebrated by some of Christopher Luxon’s biggest backers.

The Luxon project was always about restoration rather than revolution. The goal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business