Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Election 2023: Audrey Young - who takes over Labour if it loses the election?

Audrey Young
By
7 mins to read
Prime Minister and Labour Leader Chris Hipkins, flanked by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni announcing Labour's tax policy on Sunday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister and Labour Leader Chris Hipkins, flanked by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni announcing Labour's tax policy on Sunday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

It’s the question that a political leader will almost never answer publicly but which is nonetheless quietly discussed inside and outside of the leader’s party: what will do you if you lose?

Reference was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics