Business

Editorial: ‘Woke’ or not, political meddling in business decision-making sets a dangerous precedent

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

NZ First minister Shane Jones has lashed out a banks' moves to limit lending to the fossil fuel industry. Photo / Mike Scott

Editorial

It is jarring to hear a Government that claims to be “pro-business” berating banks for the strategic decisions they make about lending.

NZ First deputy leader and Resources Minister Shane Jones is up in arms about so-called “woke” bank plans to move away from the

Save

