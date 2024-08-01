Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Editorial: Mortgage rates are coming down - but is the lowest rate really the best deal?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Mortgage rates have started to ease in anticipation of the first cut to the official cash rate. Photo / Alex Burton

Mortgage rates have started to ease in anticipation of the first cut to the official cash rate. Photo / Alex Burton

EDITORIAL

There are signs that the number of households getting behind on their payments is starting to stabilise as people adjust to higher interest rates but businesses are not out of the woods

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business