Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Editorial: Choppy waters ahead for home-loan borrowers

3 minutes to read
The cost of home loan debt is set to soar. Photo / 123RF

The cost of home loan debt is set to soar. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

The sharp rise in home loan interest rates over the past few months is a sign of the pressure set to come for borrowers.

In early April, home-owners could lock in a one-year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.