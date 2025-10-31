Advertisement
Treasury warns ACC costs unsustainable despite smaller deficit

Kate MacNamara
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
Soaring costs footed by the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), including ballooning long-term claims, remain unsustainably high and should be cut further, the Treasury advised ministers after reviewing the agency’s most recent annual report.

ACC finished the last fiscal year (24/25) deep in the red, with a deficit of $1.48 billion.

