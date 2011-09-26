Richard Laverty: It's time to turn an eye to China

Off the back of economic growth not seen since pre-the Western Industrial revolution, China has emerged as key market for many countries. For New Zealand, the upside is undeniable with exports to China growing by 143% since the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). But it's not all about goods trade - achieving a deep economic relationship, like the one we enjoy with Australia will, over time also see investment flows increasing - both into and out of China.
Alongside the trade relationship ($12.6 billion as of May 2011), the investment story is now gaining momentum. Mainland China's investment in New Zealand is still small (NZ$1.9 billion) compared to foreign investment stocks held by Australia, USA and the UK ($100 billion as of March 2010). But it is growing fast and adding in investment via subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Taiwan, Greater China's share of FDI stock ranks 4th, slightly ahead of Japan.
On top of this, China's 12th five-year plan sees a liberalisation in the use of foreign exchange and the role of the RMB in cross-border trade and investment which will accelerate this trend.
So the time has arrived. China is now wealthy and like any global investor, is seeking strategic and productive assets in stable countries. And in our own way, we have many things in our favour. New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) research comparing our performance in attracting investors from China against other developed countries (including Denmark and Sweden), showed that while New Zealand is the smallest economy, we've done very well.
Anecdotally, China has had mixed experiences with outward investing and is increasingly focusing on stable markets closer to home. The NZ-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) gives investors in both countries additional protection and a guarantee of fair and equitable treatment. For many Chinese state and private companies, recent outward investments are some of their first and without wanting to draw too long a bow, it is attractive for them to do this in a friendly jurisdiction.