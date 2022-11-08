Property: Double-digit house market declines in main centres, new figures show

“I can’t think of two more starkly contrasting consecutive years in my long career as a registered property valuer,” QV chief operating officer David Nagel said.

One Roof Property Report. Papamoa Tauranga is one of the three centres with the largest declines. Photo / George Novak, File

Other research by property research firm CoreLogic indicated the drop in values was attracting first-time buyers, with an increase in their share of buyers to 24 per cent in the third quarter, compared with a long-term average of 22 per cent.

Values were down in most parts of the country.

The list of towns, cities and regions with double-digit declines in values was growing, with Wellington (-17.6 per cent) topping a list of main centres, which included Auckland (-11.7 per cent), Hamilton (-10.5 per cent), Napier (-11.6 per cent), Hastings (-11.5 per cent), Palmerston North (-13.7 per cent), and Dunedin (-10.4 per cent).

The only exception was Queenstown, where home values increased 2.9 per cent in the quarter, while New Plymouth was steady with a slight 0.1 per cent drop.

All other main urban areas experienced declines of between 1.5 per cent and 6.8 per cent, with Wellington, Tauranga and Hastings posting the largest declines in the three months to the end of October.

Across the Auckland region, the average value now sits at $1,348,213, falling 4.4 per cent this quarter, which was a slight improvement on the 5.8 per cent rate of negative home value growth in the previous three-month period.

“The traditional spring upswing in the residential property market hasn’t amounted to much more than a small speed bump this time around, with few pockets of true home value growth to speak of, and only a relatively small decline in the market’s downward trajectory these past two months in a row,” Nagel said.

“But we have certainly seen a seasonal surge in the number of properties coming onto the market, as spring is often seen as a good time to sell with longer days and summer looming large on the horizon.

“This has kept downward pressure on prices, especially as interest rates have also risen and are expected to climb further to stifle high inflation.”

Nagel said the slowdown could continue as summer approaches, with an increasing volume of listings giving purchasers plenty of choice and the upper hand when it comes time to negotiate.

“This will likely continue to have a dampening effect on the market for a good while yet.”

The ongoing drop in values was making it cheaper for first-home buyers to get a foot on the ladder, with a median price of $720,000 in the third quarter ended September, compared with $750,000 in Q2, and $759,000 in Q1.

“There was a noticeable lull in [first-home buyer] market share during the first half of 2022, compared to the second half of 2021, when they represented one in four buyers,” CoreLogic chief economist Kelvin Davidson said.

“To see them picking up market share closer to that figure again between July and September shows their resilience and determination to get into the market.”