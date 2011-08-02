NZ dollar falls below 87c as fear swamp markets

Photo / Dean Purcell

The New Zealand dollar fell below 87 US cents on the back of weaker equity markets as investors refocused their attention on the stumbling US economy and Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

The smooth passage of the US debt deal through the Senate did little to sooth investors' fears that the world's biggest economy may be faltering.

On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell for a seventh day, with the exchange shedding 2.4 per cent to 1,254.82 on the back of weaker than expected consumer spending numbers, which fell for the first time in nearly two years.

"The US debt ceiling issue is now over and done with, and thank God for that, but the focus is now turning back to the same old problems," said Khoon Goh, head of market economics and strategy at ANZ New Zealand. "People are taking risk off the table and equities are getting hammered, so it's not surprising that the kiwi and Aussie are falling on the back of that," he said referring to the trans-Tasman currencies colloquially.

European stocks were also under pressure with the Stoxx 600 Index falling 1.9 per cent to 256.98 after yields at the latest Italian bond auction shot up, sparking fresh fears that the country may be dragged into the euro zone debt crisis.