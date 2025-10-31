Advertisement
Luxon’s Washington breakthrough built on Banks’ quiet diplomacy – Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
From left: Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, US President, Donald Trump, South Korean President, Lee Jae Myung, President of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, Prime Minister of NZ, Christopher Luxon and Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney pose for a group photo ahead of a dinner in honour of US President, Donald Trump, at the Hilton Gyeongju on October 29, 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea. Photo / Getty Images)

THE FACTS

  • Rosemary Banks’ diplomacy was key in arranging Christopher Luxon’s meeting with Donald Trump.
  • The meeting highlighted New Zealand’s strengthened defence ties with the US and ongoing tariff challenges.
  • Chris Seed will replace Banks as Ambassador in Washington early next year.

A shout-out to Rosemary Banks who this week finished up her second term as New Zealand’s ‘woman in Washington’.

Banks’ painstaking diplomacy played a critical part in lining up Christopher Luxon’s first one-on-one meeting with Donald Trump.

There was certainly a frisson of excitement at the NZ Embassy

