So Fonterra has cut 523 jobs to save $55 million to $60 million from its bottom line. It's prudent business management and politically sensible of them. But let's be honest - it won't solve their problems.
This dairy slump is bigger than that. It is costing farmers and this country billions.
Based on the latest economist pay out predictions - Fonterra's 10,500 shareholder farmers will collectively earn as much as $9 billion less this year than they did in the at the peak of the commodity cycle.
What's unsettling is that it are no signs that this has bottomed out yet.