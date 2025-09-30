Advertisement
Treasury’s desperate warning to act on Superannuation challenge, plus ... are things getting better? – Inside Economics

Liam Dann
Analysis by
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.

Cost-of-living pressures are leaving pensioners struggling on fixed superannuation. Photo / 123rf

Welcome to Inside Economics. Every week, I take a deeper dive into some of the more left-field economic news you may have missed. To sign up for my weekly newsletter, click here.

If you have a burning question about the quirks liam.dann@nzherald.co.nz or leave a message in the comments section.

