Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

Inside Economics: GDP growth forecasts brighten ... and will Chinese deflation send cheap EVs our way?

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

The sun rises over Auckland City on a beautiful spring morning. Will New Zealand's economy also look shinier soon? Photo / Brett Phibbs

The sun rises over Auckland City on a beautiful spring morning. Will New Zealand's economy also look shinier soon? Photo / Brett Phibbs

Liam Dann
Analysis by Liam Dann
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.
Learn more

Economic Scorecard

So how bad has the economy been? Did growth really stall in the first quarter of the year? We get some answers next week with the release of GDP figures for the first three months of the year.

We’ll publish a full preview on Monday, but there have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy