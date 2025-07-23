Advertisement
John Key is right that New Zealand needs to cut interest rates but we need more than that too - Richard Prebble

Sir John Key has called for the Official Cash Rate to be cut by 100 basis points.

KEY FACTS

  • The Official Cash Rate was kept on hold at 3.25% on July 9
  • Sir John Key has called for the OCR to be cut by 100 basis points
  • The Reserve Bank’s live GDP tracker shows growth is down 0.288% for the quarter

In my three decades in Parliament, the best natural politician I served with was Sir John Key.

He intuitively understood voters and had an exceptional head for numbers. Key never lost an election.

When he speaks, the coalition should listen.

Key warns the coalition risks losing the next

