High debts a risk to dairy farmers

Credit growth in agriculture has accelerated to an annual rate of 4.5 per cent from close to zero at the start of the year.
High levels of debt among some dairy farmers make them vulnerable should export prices fall significantly, warns the Reserve Bank. In its six-monthly financial stability report released yesterday the bank said that overall the financial system had strengthened since May as households and firms had continued to reduce their reliance on debt.
But credit growth in the agriculture sector had accelerated to an annual rate of 4.5 per cent from close to zero at the start of the year.
And the 20 per cent drop in dairy farm prices between the 2007/08 and 2010/11 seasons had pushed dairy farmers into higher loan-to-value ratio brackets.
Governor Graeme Wheeler said dairy sector debt had grown rapidly from $11 billion in 2003 to around $30 billion by 2009, where it seemed to have stabilised.