Food prices fell 0.8 per cent in November for the third consecutive month as vegetable prices continued to drop, Statistics New Zealand said today.
Prices manager Chris Pike said the fall reflected seasonally cheaper vegetables, with tomato, broccoli, and lettuce prices all falling in the past couple of months.
Three of the five food subgroups contributed to the fall in the index: fruit and vegetables - down 4.4 per cent, meat, poultry, and fish - down 1.6 per cent, and grocery food - down 0.2 per cent.
Tomato prices fell 45 per cent in November from the month before. Chicken piece prices fell 11 per cent, broccoli was down 35 per cent and the price of lettuce fell 21 per cent.
Prices rose for apples, chocolate blocks, nectarines, and potatoes.