Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Employment

Study reveals level of NZ worker burnout - the symptoms and the cure

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
AUT's study found essential workers were three times more likely to be suffering burnout. Photo / Getty Images

AUT's study found essential workers were three times more likely to be suffering burnout. Photo / Getty Images

The four signs of burn-out:

• Emotional exhaustion.

• Indifference to work.

• Trouble staying focus.

• Lack of emotional control.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

• Burnt-out workers are also significantly more likely to suffer depression, sleep problems or psychosomatic issues such as stomach cramps.

Photo / Getty
Photo / Getty

If you feel emotionally exhausted before your workday has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Employment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Employment