Dairy product prices unexpectedly slipped in the latest GlobalDairyTrade auction, as buyers saw no urgency to secure supply.

The GDT price index fell 1.6 percent from the previous auction three weeks ago, though the average winning price was unchanged from the previous auction at US$2,458. Some 25,671 tonnes of product was sold, up from 24,888 tonnes three weeks ago.

The AgriHQ 2015-16 Farmgate Milk Price fell 7 cents to $4.60 per kilogram milksolids. This is in line with Fonterra's current 2015-16 milk price forecast.

"The weak GDT results are disappointing given the significant gains anticipated by the market," AgriHQ analyst Nick Handley said in a note. "However, global demand for dairy commodities continues to be weak relative to global milk supply."