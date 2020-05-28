Home / Business / Economy

The pandemic papers: The inside story of how NZ faced down Great Depression 2.0

Matt Nippert
By
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read
Pandemic_Papers

In early April, as Covid panic plumbed its darkest depths, Treasury was predicting economic carnage unseen since 1929. MATT NIPPERT continues his series mining the Pandemic Papers, thousands of pages recently-released Cabinet documents, and talks to a candid finance minister Grant Robertson about the dramatic moves of the past three months that have raised hopes that the New Zealand economy has been pulled back from the brink.

The Pandemic Papers:
Part 1: 'No Time for a Trial
Part 2: Days from Disaster - Inside story of how our cobbled-together lockdown nearly came undone
Part 3: 'Eye of the Storm' - The inside story of how NZ faced down Great Depression 2.0
Part 4: 'A Calculated Risk' - Inside the Covid bunker with Ardern and Peters

