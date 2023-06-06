Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy
Updated

Commodity export prices steady despite slowing China demand

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Logs loaded at Centreport, Wellington. Photo / File

Logs loaded at Centreport, Wellington. Photo / File

The ANZ World Commodity Price Index gained 0.3 per cent in May. Dairy prices lifted but prices for meat, export logs and aluminium fell.

In local currency terms, the index gained 0.7 per cent (month on month), supported by a 0.4 per cent easing of the Kiwi dollar against the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy