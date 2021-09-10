Voyager 2021 media awards
Economy Hub: Recovery position - Grant Robertson on beating Delta and the path to reopening

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says he has more than enough fiscal fire power to see us through the current outbreak. Photo / NZME

Liam Dann
NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

"The NZ economy has been one of the most robust through Covid. We've got unemployment down to 4 per cent. We've got rates of growth similar to where we were before we went in

