Du Val collapse: Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke’s rent payments end

The Clarkes are personally in receivership following the Auckland property development group's collapse. Photo / Supplied

Receivers made the last rental payment on Du Val founders Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke’s Remuera home on November 27, and that would be it, the High Court heard today.

The Clarkes are personally in receivership following the $240m collapse of the Auckland property development group in August. And 70 Du Val entities are in statutory management.

Receivers and statutory managers PwC have asked the court to relieve them of liability for the Clarkes’ rent, as would normally be the case in a receivership.

Charlotte Clarke, representing herself, cried and told the court that ceasing to pay the rent on the couple’s Victoria Ave home would further “destabilise” her family. She said they were being hounded by the media, and ongoing public scrutiny of their situation was “disgusting”.

