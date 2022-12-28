Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Drama has cost populists more votes than incompetence

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the only head of government in a G7 country who can be described as a populist. Photo / Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the only head of government in a G7 country who can be described as a populist. Photo / Getty Images

Written by: Janan Ganesh

OPINION

Consider, in this month of goodwill, the loneliness of Giorgia Meloni. The Italian prime minister is the only head of government in a G7 country who can be described without

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business