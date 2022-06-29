Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Dr Oliver Hartwich: The inflation lesson we failed to learn from

7 minutes to read
Governments like freshly printed money because it solves all sorts of problems, at least in the short-run. Photo / Getty Images

Governments like freshly printed money because it solves all sorts of problems, at least in the short-run. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By Dr Oliver Hartwich

OPINION:

It is a pity we hardly teach history anymore. Or economics. Let alone economic history. Because if we knew a bit about the past, we might have a better idea of our future. Especially

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.