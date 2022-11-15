Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Dr Matthew Birchall: Focus on infrastructure security

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
In New Zealand, we talk a lot about big-ticket projects such as cycleways and convention centres, but we don’t focus nearly enough on infrastructure security, says Birchall. Photo / NZME

In New Zealand, we talk a lot about big-ticket projects such as cycleways and convention centres, but we don’t focus nearly enough on infrastructure security, says Birchall. Photo / NZME

OPINION:

No one likes to spend their precious Saturday morning waiting for the train. But that is exactly what residents of northern Germany were forced to endure in early October, after cables needed to operate

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business