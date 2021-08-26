Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Dr Graeme Jarvis: Covid-19 vaccine procurement: Counting our blessings

5 minutes to read
The slow rollout of the vaccine in New Zealand has become a contentious issue. Photo Getty Images

The slow rollout of the vaccine in New Zealand has become a contentious issue. Photo Getty Images

NZ Herald

OPINION:

New Zealand should be counting its blessings that MBIE took a portfolio approach to vaccine procurement rather than relying on the standard Pharmac procurement model.

Otherwise, we would likely be in a situation where

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.