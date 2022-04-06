Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Dr Eric Crampton: Councils, carbon prices and tackling emissions

6 minutes to read
Councils can only do so much in dealing with carbon emissions. Photo / NZME

Councils can only do so much in dealing with carbon emissions. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Dr Eric Crampton

OPINION:

Inflation is central government's responsibility. The Reserve Bank sets monetary policy, and monetary policy drives inflation.

Inflation being central government's responsibility hardly means that local councils can just ignore it. Inflation affects everyone: households,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.