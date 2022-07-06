Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Dr Bryce Wilkinson: Does the long-dormant New Zealand Treasury stir?

6 minutes to read
Dr Caralee McLiesh, chief executive and secretary to the Treasury. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Dr Caralee McLiesh, chief executive and secretary to the Treasury. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Dr Bryce Wilkinson

OPINION:

When expectations are low it is easy to be pleasantly surprised.

Back in the 1980s, a school teacher once told me of a spontaneous surge of gratitude he had experienced towards a wayward pupil

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.