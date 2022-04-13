Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Double hike to OCR signals RBNZ ready to move faster on inflation

5 minutes to read
Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann explains the Official Cash Rate, and why the Reserve Bank has decided to raise the OCR to 1.5 per cent. Video / Cameron Pitney / Getty

Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann explains the Official Cash Rate, and why the Reserve Bank has decided to raise the OCR to 1.5 per cent. Video / Cameron Pitney / Getty

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

Brace yourself for higher mortgage rates sooner as the Reserve Bank signals it is prepared to move faster to head off inflation.

The Reserve Bank has lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.