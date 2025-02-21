Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Don’t be too quick to call Christoper Luxon’s demise as Prime Minister - Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arriving for the Intelligence and Security select committee hearing at Parliament last week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arriving for the Intelligence and Security select committee hearing at Parliament last week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fran O'Sullivan
Opinion by Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business, NZME
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Christopher Luxon says he is focused on economic growth, cost of living, and fiscal issues.
  • He has organised an Infrastructure Investment Summit to spur public infrastructure projects and attract foreign investment.
  • Barbara Edmonds and other Labour members will participate, highlighting bipartisan commitment to New Zealand’s long-term success.

A shout out to Christopher Luxon: Keep on breaking eggs before they break you.

It’s been interesting to read all the repetitive columns predicting Luxon’s demise – either imminently as my friend Matthew Hooton reckons or at the endpoint

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business