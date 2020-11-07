Website of the Year

Donald Trump vs Fox News: this time, it's existential

6 minutes to read

Donald Trump has turned to Fox News for ideas and used it to reach and energise his base of supporters. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Alex Barker and Anna Nicolaou

Outside the Arizona and Pennsylvania vote counting centres where the US presidential election will be determined, supporters of Donald Trump have turned their ire on an unlikely media target. "Fox News sucks!" chanted the crowds

