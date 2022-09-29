Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Dollar dive: How bad is the kiwi's slump really?

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
The kiwi dollar's value has dived dramatically in the past week. Photo / Getty Images

The kiwi dollar's value has dived dramatically in the past week. Photo / Getty Images

When it comes to currency, everything is relative.

While the kiwi dollar's value has dived dramatically in the past week, the real drama in global currency markets has been a surge in the value of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.