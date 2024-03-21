Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Disney the latest streamer to hike prices as it introduces two tiers

Chris Keall
By
2 mins to read
Disney+ will introduce two tiers - Premium and Standard. Photo / Getty Creative

Disney+ will introduce two tiers - Premium and Standard. Photo / Getty Creative

Disney+ has become the latest in a procession of streaming services to hike its rate - though those willing to live with fewer features can stick with the old pricing.

Disney+ currently costs $14.99 per

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business