Diana Clement: Teach them young - help your kids grow up financially literate

Give them pocket money and allow them to make mistakes. Photo / 123RF

Diana Clement
By:

Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald

Everyone wants their children to succeed financially. Teaching them good money habits starts with play, such as playing shop, as soon as they recognise what money is.

Simple actions help grow financially literate children:

Give

