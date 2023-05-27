Diana Clement: Staying warm in winter amid the cost of living crisis

Snuggle up with a blanket and a pet. Photo / 123rf

The cost of living crisis is biting for some people, as is the cold as winter sets in. If ever there was a winter to keep warm at an affordable price, this is the one.

That starts with ensuring the basics such as heating, insulation and ventilation are up to scratch. It costs money to do these improvements, but it lowers heating bills.

Another upfront investment to keep a home warm is by carpeting rooms. Wooden or tiled floors can be cold. If you can’t afford carpet, second-hand rugs are cheap.

There are plenty of power-saving hacks as well. Stopping draughts in the home is an easy win. Even placing a rolled-up towel in front of a door helps. If you have an open fireplace that’s not used, consider plugging it.

If the temperature is dropping, but isn’t extreme, snuggle up with a good old-fashioned hot water bottle or the modern equivalent, a microwavable wheat bag.

My cycling buddy has an unscientific theory that doing exercise in the morning warms you up for hours. She may well be right. When I get to my desk after an early morning ride, gym workout or pilates session, I generally feel quite warm for much of the morning.

Electric blankets are your friend. They cost around 2c to 5c an hour according to Consumer NZ, and are relatively cheap to buy.

Canstar Blue compares prices at Tinyurl.com/CanstarBlanket.

They start at $32 from both The Warehouse and Kmart, which isn’t a lot to pay for staying toasty on cold nights. They need to be electrically tested or replaced after five years, which does need to be factored into the overall cost.

In recent years, electric throws have become super popular. Just be very aware that if you’re using them instead of heating, you’re still breathing in damp air. That can put you at risk of respiratory illnesses.

Like everything with money, be mindful. Put a jumper on at home, or don’t whinge about the cost of heating. If you’re running heating, but barely in a room, then turn it off. Keep your heating between 18C and 22C when it’s on. Preferably 18C if you want to save money.

Next, check to see if your hot water temperature can be reduced. Make sure it’s no more than 60C in the tank, which should come out of the taps around 55C. This balances scalding risk with protection from Legionella disease.

In the Budget last week, the Government announced that it would be funding another 100,000 Warmer Kiwi Homes retrofits. Photo / 123rf

If you live in a rental property, chances are it should now comply with the Healthy Homes Standards. That’s a start. But it doesn’t mean you can’t save power. If you’ve got cold, crying, single-glazed windows then consider buying, or DIYing, plastic secondary glazing. If it’s a window you don’t have to look out of, use bubble wrap instead of secondary glazing kits.

Some owner-occupiers have shockingly unhealthy homes still. If that’s you, and you can’t afford heating and insulation, get help.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand’s Healthy Homes initiative connects low-income families with providers who can help with accessing insulation, curtains, minor repairs, floor coverings, ventilation, heating sources, support with power bills and finding alternative accommodation. While it’s largely for people on low incomes, it’s worth checking with our local provider because sometimes they’ll help others who have housing-related health issues, are pregnant or new parents, for example.

Homeowners with Community Services Cards or who live in certain low-income areas can get Warmer Kiwi Homes grants that pay up to 80 per cent of the cost of insulation installation and approved heaters for homes built before 2008.

In the Budget last week, the Government announced that it would be funding another 100,000 Warmer Kiwi Homes retrofits, and providing five million LED lights for people who qualify.

Grants like these aren’t always available. I suggest anyone who does qualify should try to find a way to afford getting this work done while the money is available.

Other winter electricity costs can be reduced as well. Make a habit of turning appliances off at the wall. Standby on many appliances still uses electricity. Install LED bulbs.

If it’s not raining, or if you have a verandah or porch, then it saves money to dry your clothes outside. Keeping moisture out also makes the home feel warmer.