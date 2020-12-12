Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: How to finish 2020 on a cheerful high

4 minutes to read

Welcome people to your home this Christmas. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Diana Clement

Kiwis are feeling super charitable this Christmas thanks to the rough and tumble year Covid has brought. With 12 days until the big day, there is an awful lot you can do to make the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.