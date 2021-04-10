Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Diana Clement: Eating more healthily can save you money

4 minutes to read
Well-planned meals stuffed with vegetables are going to cost less than their meatier cousins. Photo / 123RF

Well-planned meals stuffed with vegetables are going to cost less than their meatier cousins. Photo / 123RF

Diana Clement
By:

Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald

Lose weight and save money. I can't guarantee the weight loss, but a healthy diet costs less.

Changing your eating and behavioural habits to more healthy, home-cooked food (and I don't mean meal kits) can

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.