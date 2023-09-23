Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Diana Clement: How to navigate the legal minefield of borrowing from your parents

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
Many first-home buyers need a helping hand to get on the property ladder.

Many first-home buyers need a helping hand to get on the property ladder.

The bank of mum and dad is becoming increasingly important for younger people. For many families, it works a treat. However, helping the next generation with a deposit to get a leg on the property

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business