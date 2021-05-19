Website of the Year

DHB attack: Why Kris Faafoi won't make it illegal to pay a cyber-ransom

Image / Getty Images

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

As the Waikato DHB cancels surgeries in the wake of a ransomware attack, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has ruled out a law change to make it illegal to pay cyber-extortionists.

Cyber-security experts and tech commentators,

