Developers pay $100m-plus for Auckland site; frees Caughey trust to help Kiwis in need

Photo / Colliers International. Herald Graphic

Jane Phare
Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Developers have paid more than $100 million for the old Caughey Preston rest home site in Auckland's Remuera, leaving the Caughey Preston Trust to rethink its future. Jane Phare reports.

A private consortium of developers

