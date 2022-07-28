Developer hits pause on Wellington's Band Rotunda redevelopment

An artist's impression of the development. Image / Supplied

Developer Maurice Clark has hit pause on the majority of construction work at Wellington's Band Rotunda for a few months, as he's yet to find a tenant for the site.

The iconic building on Oriental Parade has been closed since 2012 and requires extensive earthquake strengthening and restoration work.

In 2019 Wellington City Council chose Cheops Holdings as the preferred developer to bring it back to life, but work has progressed more slowly than expected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plan has always been to attract a premier hospitality operator to the site.

Clark, who is the managing director of Cheops Holdings, told the Herald the majority of construction work stopped two to three months ago.

"We need a restaurateur before I go too far as to how I go about resurrecting the building ... they need to be able to pay a fairly substantial rent so that I can afford to do the work that's necessary."

While Clark has had expressions of interest, the hospitality sector had gone quiet during this year's Omicron outbreak, he said.

Clark didn't want to progress any further with the inner configuration of the building, like where to put the toilets for example, until he knew what sort of tenant would end up there.

"Some tenants may want the whole building and the basement area as well, some may just want the restaurant floor.

"It's just a question of whether it's a minimal resurrection back to like what it was, but with a new kitchen and toilets, or someone may come in with much grander plans."

Clark said he would also be installing basic infrastructure like a lift, dealing with the heritage areas, and getting resource consent for an outdoor kiosk.

The Band Rotunda has been a Wellington waterfront landmark since its original construction in 1938.

The building's heritage features will be an important part of the final design.

Clark was optimistic interest from the hospitality sector was starting to pick back up again and said he will soon more formally go to market for proposals.

"I don't want to turn it into a booze bar. When I get proposals I will very much be influenced towards a family, more affordable type restaurant and not white tablecloths or too downmarket."

Despite the pause on construction, Clark said "something will definitely happen" at the site.

Cheops Holdings has a high-profile redevelopment portfolio, including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's head office at Stout St, the Public Trust Building, and Press Hall precinct.

Clark himself was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to heritage preservation and the construction industry.