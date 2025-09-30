Timaru dessert company Denheath is famous for its custard squares. Photo / Denheath Desserts

Timaru dessert company Denheath, famous for its custard squares, owes creditors more than $650,000, according to a liquidator’s report.

But a buyer could emerge for the dairy food manufacturer, with various parties expressing interest in the business.

Denheath Corporation Limited was tipped into liquidation in August after its second-largest shareholder applied to the High Court at Timaru to liquidate the company in March.

The Official Assignee, who was appointed liquidator, said the reasons given for the company’s liquidation were Covid, insufficient capital, economic conditions, retail compliance costs, export issues and costs.

Their report said the secured creditor confirmed that the liquidator can proceed with the sale of the business.