Delta outbreak: Vodafone NZ offers all staff $100 and asks them to 'pay it forward' to local small businesses

Vodafone NZ is offering its 2000 or so staff $100 each to help out a local small business.

"We know lots of small and medium-sized businesses are doing it tough due to extended Covid lockdowns, so we're offering Vodafoners $100 to #PayItForward at your favourite local business - such as a café who can only serve takeaways in level 3, or hairdressers and physiotherapists stuck waiting for level 2," the telco said in a message to staff this afternoon.

The #PayItForward twist means the small business can use the money to help attract customers during their Covid recovery.

"We will give every team member who signs up $100 to buy additional products for future customers," Vodafone told staff.

"For example, your favourite café could give out a free doughnut with coffee, your local florist can upsize some bouquets, your personal trainer can do a free session to secure a new customer, or to say thanks to your hairdresser who will probably take longer to trim their customers' post-lockdown locks!"

Vodafone NZ experience director Joe Goddard says "I see it as our duty to step up and support SMEs, many of which are our customers. Covid has changed the game and so many small businesses are feeling the pain from extended lockdowns - especially shops, hairdressers, gyms and hospitality outlets, to name a few."

On top of the feel-good factor, participating staff go into a draw to win concert tickets to a Live Nation gig of the choice, once lockdown restrictions allow in their area.

Vodafone says it will challenge other to introduce a similar campaign.

Last Friday, NZ Herald publisher NZME gave all staff a $100 bonus, with chief executive Michael Boggs suggesting spend it with a local small business: "Maybe a coffee and cakes from your local bakery, fish 'n' chips from the local chippie or my favourite - supporting the local Italian and getting my favourite, Pollo Camembert."