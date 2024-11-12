Deloitte Top 200: Why it was a tough year to be a chairperson

“And probably a bunch of other companies that have been well-performing over time but have come into more challenging circumstances business-wise.

“Companies like Spark, for example, which had a really tough year.”

Paviour-Smith was discussing what boards had been through in the lead-up to the Deloitte Top 200 Awards, where a Chair of the Year would be named.

The finalists for the award that recognised the top board performer for the previous year were Synlait chairman George Adams, Port of Auckland chairwoman Jan Dawson and Briscoe Group chairwoman Dame Rosanne Meo.

Last year’s winner was Rob Hewett, chairman of Silver Fern Farms.

“It’s a difficult job to chair because the role of governance is not to be in the day-to-day, and running the company, but when you get into a crisis, you literally start running the company,” Paviour-Smith said.

“In the extreme case, probably the likes of Synlait, Ryman and others.”

Adams’ role at Synlait was critical as the company went through an uncertain era, facing failure if it could not find financing support.

“So there’s a situation where you’ve got the board doing the ultimate task, which is ensuring a company even survives,” Paviour-Smith said.

Deloitte Top 200 judge and Forsyth Barr managing director Neil Paviour-Smith.

While some company issues have been caused, or worsened, by an economic downturn, Paviour-Smith said many were suffering from self-inflicted pain.

“If you look at a common theme, it’s probably less about the economic environment where companies that have really got into difficulty, and much more about the culture of those firms.

“The way in which they are being run has caused those companies to get into the difficulty they have.”

Pleasingly, boards were taking steps to address the issues, he said.

“Like Port of Auckland, which has taken probably four or five years to turn around a company that was generally very poorly regarded across its financial performance, its operating performance, its safety performance, its stakeholder management.

Chairwoman Jan Dawson had replaced the chief executive and put measures in place, he said.

“[She] made some hard decisions. They mothballed some technology, took the write-offs, swallowed the medicine and then said, ‘Let’s just get back to basics and do the simple things’.”

The Ports of Auckland's company turnaround did not happen overnight, Neil Paviour-Smith said.

Ultimately, an impressive chairperson could lead in the bad times, he said.

“A good chair, I think, will firstly ensure there’s unity around the board. You’ve got the cohesion, you can take the lead, just do the hard work, make the right decisions and get on with things.

“Because sometimes boards get stuck, they can’t make decisions. Look at Fletcher Building, still trying to find a chair.”

The Deloitte Top 200 Awards were established in 1990 and are held annually to recognise and applaud outstanding individual and management team performances among New Zealand’s largest companies and trading organisations.

Chairperson of the Year finalists - Sponsored by Forsyth Barr

Dame Rosanne Meo, chairwoman of Briscoe Group. Photo / Richard Robinson

Jan Dawson, chairwoman of Ports of Auckland.

George Adams, chairman of Synlait.

