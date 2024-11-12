Advertisement
Deloitte Top 200: Why it was a tough year to be a chairperson

Madison Reidy
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
SkyCity's chairman and new CEO take us inside its troubled Convention Centre project and discuss its other disappointments. Video / Ben Dickens, Alyse Wright, Carson Bluck

It’s been a year of pressure for many chairs of company boards, with a handful having to solve major performance issues while also hunting for replacement chief executives.

Ryman Healthcare chairman Dean Hamilton and SkyCity chairman Julian Cook both stepped into executive director roles temporarily this year, implementing new strategies

